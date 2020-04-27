EDWARDSVILLE - Edison’s has decided to make dinnertime more fun and exciting by introducing Foodcation 2020. In the spirit of the old drive-in restaurants, Edison’s will be offering carhop service with a fresh, new menu and two additional days of operation.

The new experience will feature outdoor cooking/grilling right in our lot, a sound system for entertainment while waiting, and safe, social distancing spots to park while guests receive carhop service in a manner that complies with state and CDC guidelines. We can just hear The Beach Boys, Chubby Checker, and Elvis Presley songs lingering in the air as a tribute!

Foodcation 2020 will debut on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the Edison’s parking lot, Wednesday through Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturday from 12-7 p.m.

“The new menu was created to revive good memories of vacations and road trips. These are items that we don’t usually offer and are difficult to find on other local menus,” Edison’s General Manager and Head Chef Randy Williams shared. “We also kept some of our staple items that our customers love getting at Edison’s.”

Here is the new menu: Influence

Low country Shrimp Boil (shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn) Southeast US

Grouper sandwiches Gulf Coast

Jerk chicken kabobs The Islands

Article continues after sponsor message

Homemade foot-long corndogs and Midwest/Fairs

one-pound BBQ pork steaks

Burgers and wings Edison’s Favorites

Drinks will feature:

Dole Whip, frozen slushies (rotation of flavors)

Bottled water and can soda will also be offered

Foodcation is as easy as 1) pull into a socially distant parking spot, review our menu, 2) we come to the car and take the order, 3) guests sit back, relax, and enjoy the music while waiting for the freshly made dinner to be delivered. Whether patrons come alone or as a family outing, we hope you will come by and check it out. You also have the freedom to place pick-up orders and skip the carhop service by calling 307-9020 between 9a and 6:30pm.

Edison’s President and CEO Matt McSparin remarked, “Since the restrictions were extended to May 30 by our governor, I challenged our team to come up with something more interesting and exciting for our food offerings. They sure did not disappoint! As business owners we have been challenged in many ways, including trying to keep morale up in our community. We think that bringing a little fun to the experience may put a smile on our customers’ faces.”

For additional information you may contact Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 618-307-9020 or visit the website at edisonsfun.com.

More like this: