EDWARDSVILLE - This New Year’s Eve, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will offer several affordable options for guests of all ages to ring in the new year.

BOWLING PRICING & ENTERTAINMENT DISCOUNTS

  • Lane Rental Before 6pm: 1st Hour = $40 | Each Add-On Hour = $30
  • Lane Rental After 6pm: 1st Hour = $50 | Each Add-On Hour = $40
  • FREE Shoe Rental!
  • Half-Price Arcade Pts. & Laser Tag Games w/ 2+ Hr. Lane Booking!

(Prices listed are “per lane” and do not include tax | 8-Guest maximum per lane)

BUFFET & DRINK PACKAGE PRICING (Available 7-11pm)

  • $37.95: Buffet + Unlimited Coors Light, Well Drinks, & Soft Drinks (Guests 21+ only)
  • $17.95: Buffet + Unlimited Soft Drinks (Guests Ages 13+)
  • $11.95: Buffet + Unlimited Soft Drinks (Kids Ages 4-12)

(Prices listed are “per guest” and do not include tax or optional gratuity)

Edison’s is a celebration destination featuring 12 lanes of boutique bowling, a 4,000-sq. ft. newly remodeled 2-level laser tag arena, a 65+ game state-of-the-art arcade, 10 party and event spaces, and a full-service bar and restaurant serving inventive pizzas, gourmet burgers, authentic street tacos, mouth-watering wings, and more!

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

