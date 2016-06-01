EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is providing a 'business roundtable' lunch opportunity for local leaders to speak with Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Ill.). The roundtable is scheduled for 11am Thursday, June 2 in the Tuscan Room at Bella Milano Edwardsville (1063 South IL Route 157).

All Ed/Glen Chamber members are invited and encouraged to attend this casual lunch with Congressman Davis. Registration with the chamber is required. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

Congressman Davis enjoys meeting with local business owners to hear how he can help make Washington work for them. He is also prepared to update participants on the Department of Labor's new overtime rules and regulations.

Attendees are welcome to order lunch off the menu, and are responsible for paying their individual bills.

We hope you're able to make the most of this opportunity to chat with one of your Washington, D.C. representatives!

