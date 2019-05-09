EDWARDSVILLE - Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors as well as family and friends of Dr. Tyler Yungck gathered recently at Revive Chiropractic to cut a ribbon commemorating the opening of the new business. Revive is located in an office built specifically for the practice of Chiropractic at 441 S. State Rte. 157 Suite 102.

Dr. Yungck grew up in the area; he went to St. Boniface Catholic School then Civic Memorial High School. After graduating from Civic Memorial he attended and graduated from SIUE with a BS in Education, Health and Human Behavior. From there he went on to Logan University, graduating in 2017 as a Doctor of Chiropractic. He moved into his new office in early 2019.

“I enjoy helping patients with headaches and neck pain; headaches can be very debilitating, and many people don’t realize how effective chiropractic can be in treating them,” said Dr. Yungck. “Too many people have the mindset that back and neck pain is just a normal part of life when it doesn’t have to be.”

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce describes itself as a member-driven organization, dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy. It states its vision as “being the preferred provider of watch-dog, education and advocacy services that form a mission-critical catalyst for business success. Local businesses are encouraged to join and let the Chamber represent their business’ interests while it works to keep the economy strong and ensure a positive business climate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Call 618-650-9303 or Click Here to make an appointment with Dr. Yungck.

“A big part of my practice is educating patients on things they can do throughout the day to protect their posture; such as lower back stretches they can do at their desk or the correct way to hold a cell phone to avoid neck pain. I try to share many of these tips on our practice Facebook page ‘Revive Chiropractic.’”

REVIVE Chiropractic

Dr. Tyler Yungck – Chiropractor

441 S. State Route 157, #102

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-650-9303

www.ReviveChiro.net

More like this: