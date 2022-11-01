EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade once again had beautiful floats and an incredible community, business, and school participation Monday night in Edwardsville.

The parade participants lined up in the Lincoln Middle and Woodland Elementary School parking lots in Edwardsville and departed the lots with the Edwardsville Police promptly at 6:30 p.m. Parade organizers were ecstatic the weather held out and many remarked the conditions were "perfect" to be in the crowd as a spectator.

The floats were once again well done and the competition for parade winners in five judging categories will be difficult for those making the final decisions.

Halloween Parade winners in each of the five judging categories, including the grand champion, will be announced on Wednesday, November 2. The Fan Favorite will also be available on the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Facebook page on Wednesday, November 2.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber spends hours in preparation for the exceptional parade each year and once again deserves a salute for those efforts.

