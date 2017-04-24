

GLEN CARBON - The recent Health Fair at the Eden Senior Living Center was a way to showcase the facility and also an opportunity for residents and those outside the facility to meet with vendors and a variety of specialists.

The Health Fair was the ninth one for Eden Village and there were 40 vendors, which filled the vendor list to capacity, Tina Kassing-Meurer, administrator for Eden Village Retirement Center, said.

Kassing-Meurer said she thought the day went well with such a variety of vendors.

She also mentioned that next year, Eden Senior Living Center will celebrate its 40th year.

“The Health Fair is always a great event,” she said. “The vendors and those who attend love it.”

Eden Village is a Continuum Care Retirement Community (CCRC). It is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood of Glen Carbon and surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful trees, manicured lawns, walking trails and picnic areas, a description read on its website.

“We offer seniors 55 years of age and older a multitude of services including quality senior living in one of our spacious Garden Homes or Apartments,” the description said. “For seniors with special needs, we also offer a Medicare and Medicaid certified nursing unit, secured dementia care area, and inpatient/outpatient therapy services.

“What is nice with a CCRC is people can come here and live independently and live their rest of their life here because we have independent, assisted and skilled care retirement community,” Kassing-Meurer said.