CHICAGO - Ahead of the 2025 tax season, the state of Illinois announced its participation in the IRS Direct File program. This will allow millions of eligible Illinoisans to file their taxes directly with the IRS, in a free and simplified system. Sarah Saheb, Director of Economic Security Illinois, an affiliate of Economic Security Project, a leading advocate for IRS Direct File nationally and in Illinois, released the following statement:

“Direct File will save eligible Illinoisans up to $725 million and alleviate the stress and complexity of tax season for families across the state. This is a commonsense tool that will make filing taxes easier than ever before and put money back in people’s pockets all while saving the government money. We applaud Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Revenue, and all stakeholders who helped make this possible. As Illinoisans prepare to file their 2025 taxes, we encourage all who are eligible to utilize this completely free program.”

An analysis by Economic Security Project found that when Direct File is at scale in a few years, it will save a total of $725 million for Illinois taxpayers across filing fees, additional tax credits like the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits, and time spent filing. Taxpayers pay on average $160 in tax prep and spend 9 hours filing.

Economic Security Illinois is an affiliate of Economic Security Project. Economic Security Project mobilizes resources and people behind ideas that build economic power for all Americans. As an ideas advocacy organization, we legitimize our issues by supporting cutting edge research and elevating champions, win concrete policy victories for the communities that need to see change now, and provoke the conventional wisdom to shift what’s considered possible. Our team of academics, organizers, practitioners and culture makers disburse grants, run issue campaigns, develop creative interventions and research products to support the field, and coordinate events to encourage investment and action from others.

