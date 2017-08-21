Eclipse watching on top of Riverbender.com Building provides unique lunch Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message ALTON - Several observed the solar eclipse on top the Riverbender.com Building Monday afternoon. Watchers were mesmerized by how the sun gradually became hidden by the moon. Other Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com news and video staff were out in the field at SIUE, the Riverfront Amphitheater and even Alton Middle School for the viewing. Stay tuned to both Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com for full coverage of eclipse watching. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending