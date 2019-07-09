BELLEVILLE - Eckert’s Sunflower Maze is now open.

Sunshine and summer weather brought thousands of beautiful, giant sunflowers to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, Illinois! Guests can adventure through a five-acre maze for an unforgettable experience filled with imagination, special moments, and breathtaking photo opps.

To add to the excitement, Eckert’s peach crop is the largest in the history of the farm and blackberries are still available!

Eckert’s Sunflower Maze is open Tuesday - Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, starting Saturday, July 13 and running through early August.

The cost to enter is $5.00*

*$2.00 field access pass + $3.00 maze pass; field passes include a wagon ride out to the fields with access to Pick Your Own Peaches, summer vegetables (like sweet corn and tomatoes!), and blackberries (while supplies last).

Ready to make more memories with Eckert’s Farms? Plan your trip: https://www.eckerts.com/ sunflower-maze

