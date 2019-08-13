BELLEVILLE - Next weekend, kids pick free at Eckert’s Farms.

Apple season is on the horizon, but Gala Apples are making an early appearance. What better way to celebrate a healthy start to our busiest season than by sharing the fruits of our labor.

“We want to provide kids with a hands-on experience that shows them where their food comes from and forms an appreciation for growing,” said Chris Eckert, President of Eckert’s Farms, “And we want that experience to be accessible to as many kids as possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

So, on August 17 and 18, kids (12-and-under) can enjoy picking Gala Apples for free at the Belleville & Grafton Farms with paid field admission. Field admission is $2 per person. The free pick-your-own bags hold between 4-5 pounds of apples, which are regularly $1.89 per pound for the Gala variety.



At Eckert's Farms, we #PickKindness at every opportunity. More acts of kindness will follow this fall.

More information can be found at www.eckerts.com/pickkindness

More like this: