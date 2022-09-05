NATIONAL CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Eastbound Interstate 70, one mile east of the Stan Musical Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Clair County will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs. This work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2022.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

