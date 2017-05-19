WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union awards a $1,000.00 to Lauren Robinson, senior at EAWR High School. Lauren was awarded with the $1,000 check at EAWR Awards Ceremony.

Lauren plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and plans to study Early Childhood Education. Her hopes are to stay in her community and become a kindergarten teacher. Lauren has been a very active volunteer within the community that she loves. She was required to complete 40 hours of community service to graduate and she went above and beyond by completing over 200 hours. She is a dedicated volunteer at Evergreen Supportive Living in East Alton and participated in such events as: Walk to end Alzheimer’s, Senior move in and out help, Mother’s Day activities, Christmas present wrapping, and other special events. She also spends time assisting with youth volleyball camps and is active within her church at River of Life.

“Lauren was able to spend an enormous amount of time in her community giving back, all while maintaining a perfect GPA. She represents the people helping people spirit that credit unions embrace. We wish Lauren the best of luck in her future,” said Lindsey Kahl, Marketing Director for Midwest Members Credit Union.

