WOOD RIVER - Running back Ryan Morton-Burch scored three touchdowns, while fellow back Seth Slayden scored twice more as East Alton-Wood River went on to a 59-14 win over Nokomis in a week three football matchup at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

It was an important win for the Oilers, as they start the season off 3-0 for the first time since 2004, a season where EAWR finished 9-0 and qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

The Oilers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 47-yard touchdown run by quarterback Miguel Romero on the second play from scrimmage and a 29-yard run and two-point convert by Seth Slayden just over five minutes in. On the ensuing drive, Craig Bertolino scored to put the Redskins on the board at 14-7, but Slayden added another touchdown, this from 20 yards out, to extend the lead to 21-7. A Kiyu Stilts four-yard run in the second, combined with touchdown runs of 25 and 38 yards gave the Oilers a 44-7 lead at the half.

Morton-Burch's third touchdown, a 23-yard third quarter jaunt, extended the lead to 51-7 to trigger the second half running clock rule and in the fourth, Brody Steele hit Brenton Lyons from 41 yards to give Nokomis its second touchdown and a 27-yard run by Travis Skinner gave the Oilers their last touchdown as EAWR won 59-14.

Morton-Burch led the way on the ground for EAWR with 111 yards and three touchdowns, while Slayden ran for 105 yards and Romero had 72 yards on the ground. The Oilers were also able to take advantage of three Redskins' turnovers.

EAWR goes for its fourth consecutive win this season, and sixth going back to the 2021 season, when they open the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division season at home against Salem next Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Redskins are now 0-3.

