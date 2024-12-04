WOOD RIVER — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers secured a 54-46 victory over SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School on Wednesday night, marking the first career win for head coach Eric DeWerff at the varsity level.

The Oilers established an early advantage, leading 18-8 after the first quarter. They maintained their momentum, extending their lead to 32-21 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Oilers had pushed their advantage to 41-27. Despite a strong effort from the Cougars, who outscored the Oilers 19-13 in the final quarter, they were unable to close the gap.

" We played hard, We had to fight the entire game and nothing came easy but as a team, they pulled it together and got a big win," Oiler coach Eric DeWerff said

Tamarion Marshall led the Oilers with 17 points, supported by Jordyn Spiller with 15 points and Matt Bruce contributing 9 points. For the Cougars, KeJaun Rives was the standout scorer with 22 points, while Breon Johnson added 11 points.

"Spiller and Marshall had big games they were playing great, Spiller got off shooting hot then cooled down some and Marshall he is one of our leaders in games and practice and he controls the offense," DeWerff said

The victory is significant for DeWerff, who took over as head coach this season.

