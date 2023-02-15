Millikin Wrestling Ends Season in NWCA Rankings

DECATUR - The Millikin University wrestling team ended the 2023 regular season in the Top 25 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Division III rankings in Regular Season Poll #6 released on February 15, 2023.

Two Millikin wrestlers are in the NWCA Individual national rankings. Junior Zac Blasioli (East Alton-Wood River High School) is ranked second in the country at 125 with a 20-2 record. Freshman Nathan Callaway’s (Aurora, Marmion Academy) 20-3 record has earned him a spot in rankings at 157 pounds where he is ranked eighth.

Millikin is ranked 17th in the NWCA Tournament Team Rankings and is 21st in the NWCA Dual Team Rankings. Millikin completed its regular season with a 10-6 record in dual matches.

The NWCA team and individual rankings are voted on by a panel of Division III wrestling coaches from across the country.

Next up for the Big Blue wrestling team is the 2023 NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regionals being hosted by Millikin at the Bank of Springfield (BOS) Center in Springfield on February 24-25.

