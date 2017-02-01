WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River Foundation's is once again sponsoring a 50/50 Cash Raffle for a good cause.

It is selling $20 raffle tickets, the proceeds for which are going to be earmarked towards purchasing classroom window A/C units for the top floor classrooms at East Alton-Wood River High School.

"Our goal is to sell all 1,000 tickets, Dr. John Pearson, president of the East Alton-Wood River Foundation, said. "If all tickets are sold, First Prize: $4,000; Second Prize: $2,000; Four Third Prizes of $500; and Eight Fourth Prizes of $250 each. (Prizes will be pro-rated proportionally if fewer than 1,000 tickets are sold). So, help out good ol' Wood River High and support the Foundation's 2017 Cash Raffle. Drawing is March 15, 2017, 6:00 p.m. and you need not be present to win."

Pearson said without window A/C units, East Alton-Wood River High School has had to dismiss early on some August or early September days because classroom temperatures climb as high as 80 degrees by 8 or 9 a.m. and over 90 degrees later in the day, which is too much for the students.

"We don’t have the wherewithal to put in central air, so we have tried and been somewhat successful using some high-efficiency window units at the school," Pearson said. "The Foundation Board decided they would help the district out and see if run a cash raffle for the A/C units. In order to raise hopefully $10,000, we will have to sell all of tickets. We will probably get a dozen or so of those which would take care of most of the really warm classrooms in those hot summer months."

A few years ago, the East Alton-Wood River High Foundation raised funds to purchase an electronic school marquee outside school.

