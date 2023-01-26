WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River junior Emmie Hall has been a cheerleader since she was six years old.

East Alton-Wood River cheerleader Emmie Hall.Over the years, she said she has loved the role in cheering on the Oilers in different sports.

Hall also said that cheerleading has taught her about "dedication, working hard, and never giving up when the stakes get difficult."

Alison Beachum is the East Alton-Wood River cheer coach.

Emmie is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

One of Emmie's side hobbies is "raising chickens," she said.

Emmie plans on going to college at Paul Mitchell School and focusing on a hair and makeup career.

She said she was very proud of her success in her math classes at East Alton-Wood River.

