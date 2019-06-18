JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association is excited to announce the weekly Jersey County Farmers & Artisans Market will be starting up again this Tuesday, June 25, and held every Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. now through September 24. This year’s market will again be in the parking lot of Outrageous Outdoors, 902 South State Street in Jerseyville.

“This is a true Farmers & Artisan Market – everything for sale is either homegrown or handmade by our local vendors,” said Beth Bear, Director of the Jersey County Business Association. “We are always reminding residents to shop local and I can’t think of a better example than this to help keep money right here in our local economy.”

“Most of last year’s venders are returning again, bringing a wide variety of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, jams & jellies and kettle corn. We’ve also reached out to several possible new vendors, in the hopes that they’ll bring some variety to our market this year. Businesses impacted by the flooding in Jersey County have also been invited to attend so we are hoping to have a really wide variety of shopping options for attendees.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey County Farm Bureau will be grilling out on the first Tuesday of each month on July 2, August 6, and September 3, featuring their delicious pork chop sandwiches, pork burgers and chicken kabobs.

If you’d like to find out more about selling something at the market please visit www.jcba-il.us/market or call the JCBA at 618-639-5222.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

Please contact Beth Bear at JCBA (618-639-5222).

More like this: