ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, November 16th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Only 350 tickets will be sold and the event has been known to sell out, so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

For more information, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone please call the Alton Visitors’ Center at 618-465-6676.

