ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown Alton, which will take place in a “to-go” format this year due to Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

16 area establishments will be preparing a wide variety of appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages for guests to pick up and enjoy at home. Tickets for are $30 for a meal that will feed two adults. Tickets are on sale now at www.DowntownAlton.com; only 200 tickets will be sold and must be purchased in advance.

The meals, bagged in a reusable tote, will be available for pick up from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at 909 E. Broadway (formerly Riverbend Billiards). Menus and coupons from participants will be included to provide ideas for future carry-out meals.

Highlights of the menu include: New Yorker sandwich (slow-roasted roast beef on an everything bagel) from The Brown Bag Bistro, smoked pulled pork from LaMay's Catering, crab cakes from Epicurean Fare, bacon wrapped dates from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, smoked cheese, crackers, and fruit from KP Too Catering, cold brew coffee from Germania Brew Haus, maple caramel Popcorn from Poputopia, vanilla and chocolate ice cream from Blue Ice Creamery, one can of organic beer - Ope! (their new Cream Ale) or Citrus Wheat from The Old Bakery Beer Company, blood orange brownie from Olive Oil Marketplace, latte shot from Maeva's Coffee, cobbler from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, cake from Dolci di Anna, a new Hops House To Go tasting from Argosy Casino Alton, vegetable Maki Sushi Rolls from Lewis & Clark Dining Services, and French macarons from Foxes Boxes at Post Commons.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district. Alton Main Street would like to thank all of the participating establishments as well as the following sponsors who have made this event possible: Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, AdVantage, Alton Memorial Hospital, CNB Bank & Trust, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Chiro One, and First Mid Bank & Trust.

