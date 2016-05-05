EAST ALTON - Eastwood Elementary in East Alton is hosting a day where many will have their hats off to a special kindergarten student Hayden Eberlin-Brown, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness Metachromatic Leukodystrophy.

The day is called “Hats off to Hayden” and activities through the day in the school will focus on that theme. The parade route is a short trip starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday and will begin on Third Street in East Alton in front of Eastwood Elementary School. The parade will proceed to Kent Street to Vernon, moving along Vernon Street back to the school and ending on Education Drive.

Parade entrants currently scheduled are an honor guard, East Alton Middle School band, police and fire vehicles, antique cars, super heroes and Buzzy Bee. The public is invited and encouraged to come out and view the parade.

Eastwood Elementary Principal Matt Stimac said he couldn’t be more proud of those who have organized the parade and will participate in honor of Hayden.

“What I am proud of is the generosity of the community when this was broached,” Stimac said. “This has gone to different members of community to ask for help. The American Legion is coming to do an Honor Guard. Hayden loves cars and car enthusiasts are also coming. We have some wonderful teachers and students who have gone out of their way to make this a special day for Hayden.”

East Alton District #13 Superintendent Virgil Moore said he also couldn’t be more proud of the efforts that have gone into making the parade a success and encouraged people to turn out.

“It would be very much appreciated if all parade viewers would wear a hat and give Hayden a ‘hats off salute’ as he passes by during the parade,” Moore said.

