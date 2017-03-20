Name:  Easton David Anglin

Parents:  Amber Jones and Tyler Anglin of Jerseyville

Birth weight:  6 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length:  21 inches

Time :  11:56 PM

Date:  March 10, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Tammy Price, Jerseyville; George Jones, Jerseyville; Laura Rogers, El Dorado, AR

Great Grandparents: Pheobe Seller; Patsy Jones

