March 20, 2017 1:32 PM
Name: Easton David Anglin
Parents: Amber Jones and Tyler Anglin of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 11:56 PM
Date: March 10, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Tammy Price, Jerseyville; George Jones, Jerseyville; Laura Rogers, El Dorado, AR
Great Grandparents: Pheobe Seller; Patsy Jones
