



EDWARDSVILLE - Eastern Kentucky used a 10-0 run at the end of the third period and defeated SIUE women's basketball 79-63 Thursday at First Community Arena.

"They went on a little run and we weren't making stops so that put us back a bit," said SIUE guard Tori Handley.

Ajulu Thatha led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points while adding a team-leading nine rebounds. McWilliams and Civic Memorial grad Allie Troeckler added 10 each.

The Cougars dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference. EKU improved to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the OVC.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We struggled to find our rhythm," said SIUE's Masyn McWilliams. "It's something we can work on and get better."

SIUE had one more three-pointer than Eastern Kentucky (7-6) and heavily outrebounded the Colonels 42-32.

"Physicality and rebounding were better I thought that was the bright spot so now we need to pick up some other areas," said SIUE Head Paula Buscher.

Eastern Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field with Bria Bass leading all scorers with 16 points.

SIUE is back in action Saturday at First Community Arena with a 12:30 p.m. contest against Morehead State.

More like this: