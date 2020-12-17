

EAST ST. LOUIS - There was a celebration of sorts on Wednesday at East St. Louis High School as another one of their talented athletes earned a full athletic scholarship to the University of Missouri. The athlete on this occasion was a standout wide receiver, Dominic Lovett.

Lovett had an outstanding season in 2019, with 74 receptions and for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Illinois State Police shared in the great day with Lovett. He was able to invite 10 of his closest friends and family to his big announcement at the school. Of the 10 people, he chose Sgt. Calvin Dye Jr. and Sgt. Jarran Riley.

In 2016 a young man walked into the Team Illinois Youth Police Camp. It was the “Metro East Camp”, a week-long residency camp at Principia College with a military boot camp model. It was a challenging week for the participants, but that seed was planted in this young man. He attended the same youth camp the following year in 2017.

Over the next several years, he stayed in contact with the above two Troopers in particular. They have worked with him for the last four years providing mentorship and support. At times, when life at school or football got challenging for him, a conversation with these Troopers got him refocused.

When the Troopers visited the high schools he attended, first Belleville West High School, and later, East St. Louis High School, they would meet with the young man. He would have one on one conversations with the Troopers and they became role models for him. This young man is Dominic Lovett.

Sgt. Calvin Dye Jr. said: “This is why Troopers across the state volunteer to work one of our four youth camps statewide. It is so rewarding to know the ISP has had an influence on a kid’s success!”

Lovett is an honor roll student at East St. Louis High School and is graduating early in December and enrolling at Missouri in January. Lovett has fulfilled his football dream of being a wide receiver for a Division 1 school.

"This bond has led to a friendship that will last a lifetime," the Illinois State Police District 11 said in a statement about the two Troopers and Lovett. "It’s been an honor to watch you grow. Congratulations Dominic Lovett. Good luck to you at Mizzou."

