EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver announced today that Flyers’ cheerleaders would be banned from performing the rest of the year after some of the team members broke out into a fight with Trinity Catholic High School’s cheerleading squad.

The fight between the East St. Louis and Trinity Catholic cheerleaders happened Saturday in the Alton Shootout.

The two were conducting dueling routines at center court and the melee brought out.
A video is included of the fight.

