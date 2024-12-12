EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis Senior High School student Paishynce Prude has been selected to participate in the Girls Lead 2025 program, an initiative of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, as announced by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

This program aims to empower young women by providing them with valuable leadership experiences and insights into state government.

The Girls Lead 2025 program is designed to offer participants a transformative experience, which includes shadowing a female leader in state government for at least three days.

In addition to this hands-on experience, participants like Prude will engage in workshops and "fireside chats" with prominent women leaders from across Illinois.

As part of her involvement in the program, Prude will work alongside her assigned office to explore an ongoing policy issue. She will conduct research and develop a paper presenting her personal recommendations for potential solutions.

The initiative seeks to inspire the next generation of female leaders by providing them with mentorship and practical experience in the political arena.

Paishynce Prude’s selection highlights the commitment of East St. Louis School District 189 to fostering leadership among its students.