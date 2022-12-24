EAST ST. LOUIS - Recently, East St. Louis School District 189 recognized one of its heroes in 2022.

The school district honored Tarkus Ferguson, a security guard at East St. Louis High School.

"Not all heroes wear capes: Please help us celebrate Tarkus, a security guard," the school district said. "He was the staff member who identified a gun and followed protocol to ensure the safety of the school earlier this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We thank him for his exceptional service and performance that kept the campus safe!"

During the holiday season, it is important to recognize individuals like Tarkus, who make this region a better place to live with their efforts each day.

(If you have a story idea about someone who has performed a heroic act, e-mail news@riverbender.com. Please include information about the person, a photo, and a phone number).

More like this: