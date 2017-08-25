EAST ST. LOUIS – East Saint Louis School District 189 will kick off football season with the Gateway Scholars Football Classic on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis. Some of the nation’s toughest high school football teams will face off against Cahokia, Belleville West and the State Champion East St. Louis Flyers!

This is an exciting event for the whole family! Witness the battle of the best. Admission is $10 per person for all day access and can be purchased at participating high schools or at the gate.

The game day schedule is as follows: 1p.m. Cahokia Comanches vs. Camden High Panthers (NJ), 4p.m. Belleville West Maroons vs. Timber Creek Chargers (NJ), 7p.m. East St. Louis Flyers vs. Evangel Christian Academy Eagles (LA).

There will also be a free college fair from 9-12. For those high school students attending the college fair, full-day game admission is only $7. More than 30 colleges, universities, technical schools, branches of service, sororities and fraternities will be present to connect with high school students and their parents and help them find their best fit.

The day will provide opportunities for everyone in the family. The East St. Louis High School Career and Technical Education program will provide a Community Open House from 10am-2pm on site of the Football Classic grounds. Bounce houses and other activities will also be available.

“This event will be a great opportunity for the community to come together and have some fun. East St. Louis is known for its star athletes, and we are excited to host this unique football experience combined with college and career exploration,” says Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, Director of Strategic Partnerships for East St. Louis School District 189.

Proceeds from the Gateway Scholars Football Classic will help create college and career exploration experiences for students at East St. Louis Senior High School.

For more information about the Football Classic, contact Sydney Stigge-Kaufman at 314-610-7420 or Sydney.Stigge-Kaufman@estl189.com.

