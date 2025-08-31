

EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis School District 189 held its first Mobile Pantry event of the 2025-2026 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at Gordon Bush Elementary School, providing food and essential items to 100 families in the community.

The mobile pantry event featured participation from students and staff who helped distribute donated goods.

State Representative Kevin Schmidt attended the event and made a donation to support the district’s ongoing community outreach efforts.

The East St. Louis School District 189 said the Mobile Pantry program is designed to assist families in need within the district by supplying necessary resources.

The district highlighted the collaborative nature of the event and the positive impact of community involvement.

The next Mobile Pantry event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at Gordon Bush Elementary School.

Community members seeking more information or with questions are encouraged to contact pantry coordinator Catrice Johnson at the school.

