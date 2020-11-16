EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 announced today that because of high COVID-19 numbers throughout the area, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, the district will be working remotely.

East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said this will not change student scheduling or classes. Grab and Go meal delivery services will continue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


"Staff will be working remotely to promote the health and safety of our staff and community during this critical time," Culver said. "We encourage everyone to adhere to CDC and IDPH guidelines. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, and limit your interactions with others. Be safe."

More like this:

Preparedness Starts At Home: Red Cross Urges Everyone To Get Ready For Emergencies Now
Sep 9, 2025
United Way of Greater St. Louis Launches Inaugural Donor Advised Fund Day
Sep 6, 2025
St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness Org Talks Symptoms, Resources, and How You Can Help
Sep 10, 2025
St. Louis Comic Con Brings Comics, Celebrities, Collectibles and Cosplay to Collinsville
Aug 25, 2025
Budzinski Calls on USPS to Halt Plans to Downsize Springfield Facility
Aug 30, 2025

 