Pvt. Michael Henderson (right), of East St. Louis, Illinois, shakes hands with recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of East St. Louis, Illinois, July 28 after Henderson enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard. Henderson will be assigned to the Shiloh-based Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program as an information technology specialist. Henderson will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

EAST ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Michael Henderson, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Henderson enlisted as a 25B, information technology specialist and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

He will receive 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.Henderson is a 2016 graduate of East St. Louis high school. He is the son of Michelle Abrams of East St. Louis, Illinois, and Michael Henderson Sr. of Florissant, Missouri. His family and friends said they are very proud of him for enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard.

