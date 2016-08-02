East St. Louis native enlist to be IT Specialist in ILARNG Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Michael Henderson, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Henderson enlisted as a 25B, information technology specialist and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! He will receive 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.Henderson is a 2016 graduate of East St. Louis high school. He is the son of Michelle Abrams of East St. Louis, Illinois, and Michael Henderson Sr. of Florissant, Missouri. His family and friends said they are very proud of him for enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending