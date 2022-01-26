EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Court in East St. Louis announced today that Anthony Wisham, 60, of East St. Louis, was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Wisham previously pled guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.



Wisham admitted to distributing ounce quantities of fentanyl on September 15, 2020, in East St. Louis. On December 10, 2020, Wisham admitted he possessed, with the intent to distribute, approximately 21.3 grams of cocaine while possessing a firearm. Wisham is a convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm.



The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.





