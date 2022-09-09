EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. State's Attorney Rachel Aud Crowe announced today that Fulton Lee Gully, 61, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, after previously pleading guilty to one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. As part of his guilty plea, Gully acknowledged that between July 28, 2020, and October 27, 2020, while knowing he was a convicted felon, unlawfully possessed a shotgun at a residence in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Gully had likewise been convicted in 2003 in this district of being a felon in possession of a firearm and, in that case, received a sentence of 1 year and 1 day to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. In 2005, Gully’s supervised release was revoked after he was found to have possessed cocaine and marijuana. He was sent back to prison for 6 months to be followed by 6 months of home confinement. In 2006, Gully’s supervised release was again revoked and he was returned to prison for 13 months after he violated the terms of his home confinement.

“Felons possessing firearms, regardless of the circumstances, are serious offenses,” said United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “This defendant has repeatedly shown his inability to follow the law or comply with restrictions placed on him by the courts. Our communities are less safe when individuals like this possess guns.”

Upon release from his 48-month term of imprisonment, Gully will serve 3 years of supervised release. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.

