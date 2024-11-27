Get The Latest News!

ROXANA — The East St. Louis Flyers secured a decisive victory over Gateway Legacy, winning 54-34 in the opening game of the Anderson Healthcare Hoopsgiving Classic on Wednesday.

The matchup remained competitive through the first half, with East St. Louis leading 13-12 after the first quarter. Gateway Legacy managed to take a narrow lead, 23-22, at halftime. However, the Flyers regained control after the break, outscoring Gateway 20-7 in the third quarter to establish a 42-29 advantage heading into the final period.

East St. Louis continued to dominate, finishing the game with an 11-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

With this win, East St. Louis improved to 2-0 in pool play, while Gateway Legacy's record now stands at 1-1. Arlandis Brown led the Flyers with 16 points, supported by Montreal Stacker, who contributed 14 points.

For Gateway, Jerry Baez and Eryckd Millan each scored 8 points.

The Anderson Healthcare Hoopsgiving Classic continues as teams compete for positioning in the tournament.

