EAST ST. LOUIS - Due to the winter storms forecasted for the remainder of the week, School District 189 buildings will be closed and shift to e-learning days Wednesday through Friday (February 2-4, 2022).

E-learning days provide virtual instruction to students so make-up days will not be required unless a district-wide power outage prevents e-learning instruction. In practice, e-learning days are similar to remote instruction days. Students will need their district-issued Chromebooks or tablets and should log on for school from 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. daily.

Teachers will take attendance on e-learning days. Students are expected to participate throughout the entire class period and school day. Attendance will be based on a student’s consistent engagement and participation.

You are encouraged to review the complete E-Learning Plan for School District 189, posted on our website.

After-school and evening activities for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, will continue as scheduled.

Students are encouraged to stay safe during the upcoming winter storm.

