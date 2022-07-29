2nd Annual Jeep DayEAST ALTON - East Gate Plaza will be hosting their 2nd annual Jeep Day on August 7th from 12 to 3pm.

This fun event features activities for both Jeep owners as well as for the General Public. Everything will be behind the Plaza this year, including the local businesses and vendors.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jeep Contests:

  • Coolest Jeep

  • Muddiest Jeep

  • Best Sound System (Sponsored by Modified Auto!)

  • Articulation Ramp

Prizes are $50 gas cards!

Jeep Obstacle Course sponsored and excavated by TGRH Construction. Test your off roading skills. Don’t worry if it gets dirty! Key Largo Tan and Spa East Alton will be sponsoring a Jeep Wash!

Article continues after sponsor message

Other activities include:

Don't forget to join the event page to stay updated with the latest information.

More like this:

Granite City Man Charged With String Of Auto Burglaries
Yesterday
Powerful Performances Highlight East St. Louis High School Poetry Slam Success
4 days ago
Several Families Assisted By Food Pantry Led By Bush Alternative School Students In East St. Louis
Mar 29, 2025
Tragic Night In Freeburg: Pedestrian Struck And Killed
Jan 29, 2025
Legislators To Connect With Older Adults At SSP For AARP Illinois Sponsored Panel Discussion
4 days ago

 