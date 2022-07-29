East Gate Plaza's 2nd Annual Jeep Day
EAST ALTON - East Gate Plaza will be hosting their 2nd annual Jeep Day on August 7th from 12 to 3pm.
This fun event features activities for both Jeep owners as well as for the General Public. Everything will be behind the Plaza this year, including the local businesses and vendors.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Jeep Contests:
Coolest Jeep
Muddiest Jeep
Best Sound System (Sponsored by Modified Auto!)
Articulation Ramp
Prizes are $50 gas cards!
Jeep Obstacle Course sponsored and excavated by TGRH Construction. Test your off roading skills. Don’t worry if it gets dirty! Key Largo Tan and Spa East Alton will be sponsoring a Jeep Wash!
Other activities include:
Bounce House sponsored by Slurped Daiquiri
Inflatable Obstacle Course sponsored by Julia's Banquet Center and Catering
Bubble Bus sponsored by Atlantis Pools Inc
643 Sports Training will be setting up a radar gun so that you can see how fast you can throw a baseball!
Food A Fare, Joe’s Pizza East Alton, and Mr Pancho's Mexican Restaurant and Grill will be supplying some great food! BBQ from Food A Fare, Pizza by the slice from Joe's, and Tacos by Mr. Pancho's.
Germania Brew Haus and Slurped Daiquiri will offer Jeep Themed Drinks!
And Live Music!
Don't forget to join the event page to stay updated with the latest information.
More like this: