EAST ALTON - East Gate Plaza will be hosting their 2nd annual Jeep Day on August 7th from 12 to 3pm.

This fun event features activities for both Jeep owners as well as for the General Public. Everything will be behind the Plaza this year, including the local businesses and vendors.

Jeep Contests:

Coolest Jeep

Muddiest Jeep

Best Sound System (Sponsored by Modified Auto!)

Articulation Ramp

Prizes are $50 gas cards!

Jeep Obstacle Course sponsored and excavated by TGRH Construction. Test your off roading skills. Don’t worry if it gets dirty! Key Largo Tan and Spa East Alton will be sponsoring a Jeep Wash!

Other activities include:

Don't forget to join the event page to stay updated with the latest information.

