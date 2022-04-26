ALTON - East Elementary School in Alton celebrated its most recent addition - an outdoor classroom - with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was well-attended and included a special visit from National Educational Association President Becky Pringle.

East Elementary Cuts Ribbon on Outdoor Classroom:

The East Elementary School outdoor classroom project has been a seven-year undertaking. Jen Herron, a fifth-grade teacher, was recognized at the ribbon cut, for her diligence and hard work. Herron wrote for several grants and also there was strong community support for the project. Her work has been done with complete love and sincerity and now thanks to her and the others, East Elementary has a beautiful outdoor classroom.

Pringle, the highest-ranking official in the nation’s largest union, is a middle school science teacher with 31 years of classroom experience and has distinguished herself as a social justice warrior and education rights defender.

East Elementary Principal Lanea DeConcini introduced Herron and expressed pride in her work and the others involved.

Herron said the end result was because of a collaborative effort of many in the school and the community and of course, the various grants.

“There are so many benefits to an outdoor classroom,” she said. “Students are happier when they spend time outdoors.”

Pringle said she was honored to be at the ribbon cut for the new outdoor classroom and said it was a very important celebration to show the work the group had done for the students.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle Speaks:

