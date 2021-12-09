DECATUR, Illinois — The Millikin wrestling team defeated Augustana College 32-8 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) dual meet on December 5 at the Griswold Center. Millikin improved to 9-0 on the season.

Millikin jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after Tommy Russell (Brookfield, St. Cloud) won at 125 11-6 over Ellex Williams and Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.) won at 133 pounds 5-3. Russell improved to 12-1 on the season.

After Augustana pulled to within 6-5, the Big Blue won the next four matches with senior Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College) defeating Alex Cruz at 149 10-6. Junior Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.), improved to 12-1 with a win by fall at 1:44 over Carson Harder at 157 pounds.

Senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) showed why he is the number one ranked wrestling in the country at 165 pounds defeating Chase Clark by technical fall 16-0 (1:52). Birt improved to 13-0 on the season. Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) won at 174 pounds 17-6 (MD).

Millikin closed out the match with a win by Niles Ager (Rock Falls, H.S.) at 197 pounds and Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.) improved to 13-0 on the year with a 9-1 major decision over Daniel Skold.

Millikin defeated Aurora University 50-4 on December 2 at home. The Big Blue tarted the match strong with Russell winning at 125 by technical fall. The next victory on the mat for the Big Blue was by senior DJ Millett (Granite City, H.S.) at 141 a win by fall at 3:49. Millikin picked up 12 teams points by forfeits by the Spartans at 133 and 149.

McCusker and Birt each scored pins to put Millikin up 35-0. McCusker won at 157 with by fall at 4:26 and Birt won by fall at 2:36. Millikin finished off the match with Nick White (Chicago, Triton College) winning by fall (2:34), Ager winning at 197 by technical fall 21-2 and Reyes scoring a 13-2 major decision at 285.

