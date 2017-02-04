Listen to the story

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 71, BRUSSELS 47: Zaid Wilson had 20 points as East Alton-Wood River upended Brussels Friday night.

The Oilers are at Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference game Tuesday night.

NOKOMIS 74, BUNKER HILL 41: Bunker Hill posted a 74-41 loss to Nokomis on the road Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 13-11 Minutemen meet Staunton at home Thursday.

COLLINSVILLE 44, GRANITE CITY 31: Austin Knight had 13 points and 10 rebounds as Collinsville kept Granite City winless on the year in a 44-31 Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Friday.

The Kahoks improved to 8-15 overall, 2-7 in the SWC; the Warriors fell to 0-17 overall, 0-8 in the league.

Jacob Spears led GCHS with nine points, with Freddy Edwards adding seven points and 11 rebounds. Chandler Buehne had 12 points for the Kahoks and Kenrique Brown added 10.

The Warriors host Hazelwood West Monday night before heading to Belleville West Wednesday and Edwardsville Friday.

More like this: