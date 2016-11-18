Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER – East Alton-Wood River High School and Athletic Director Kevin Gockel announced that Oiler junior catcher Carly Campbell has signed a softball scholarship with Wabash Valley College.

Gockel, an honors students with a 4.1-grade-point average, will graduate this spring from East Alton-Wood River.

“Carly has set team records for doubles in a season and career,” East Alton-Wood River head softball coach Dana Emerick said. “Carly has team records for doubles in a season and career, RBIs for season and career and also the single-season record for putouts with 16.”

Wabash Valley head coach Paul Schnaare was on hand for the signing.

2016 Season Accomplishments

Illinois Coaches All State Team – 2016

She had a .381 batting average, scored 24 runs, posted 40 hits this past season.

Career Leader in Doubles 23

Team Record RBI’s Season - 2016 37

Joins former Oiler stars Amanda Hill (2006) and Leah Emerick (2006) to play for Wabash.

Other area notables to play for the Warriors Kelly Otis, Jerseyville Pitcher (2005) Amanda Trampe Metro East Pitcher (2012)

Wabash Valley Warriors

*20 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Championships

*11 NJCAA Region XXIV Championships

*10 NJCAA Division I National Tourney Appearances

Coach Paul Schnarre

*Current Career Softball Coaching Record of 1257-293, ranks first among all coaches in NJCAA in career victories

*Coached 31 NJCAA All-Americans

*49 Players Achieved NJCAA Academic All-American Status Since 2000

