WOOD RIVER - This year marks the 90th Anniversary of East Alton-Wood River High School’s Coronation of the Harvest Queen. In recognition of this milestone, we are inviting all former Harvest Queens to participate in this year’s Coronation, which will be held September 30th at 7:30 pm in the Memorial Gymnasium. All former Harvest Queens are asked to arrive at the Gym by 7:00 that evening.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

We will introduce all former queens at the beginning of the ceremony and you will be seated in a special, reserved section on the floor.

Please RSVP to Allison Beachum at Beachums7@gmail.com

More like this:

Rep. Budzinski Discusses Threats to Food Access In Carlinville
Jul 18, 2025
Jerseyville City Council Approves Rezoning For Two New Restaurants
3 days ago
Regional Superintendent Annouces Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Recipients For 2025
Jul 14, 2025
Rollins: President Trump Secures Win for American Poultry Producers
Jul 1, 2025
Illinois Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest Record Number Of Wild Turkeys
May 21, 2025

 