WOOD RIVER — East Alton-Wood River High School will honor the newest inductees to the Oiler Alumni Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event will take place in Memorial Gym and will include a dinner and awards presentation.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class includes Doug Booten (Class of 1987), Neil Enloe (Class of 1956), Tyler Martin (Class of 1987), Col. Dustin Richards (Class of 1997), Dr. Katie Richards (Class of 2002), Mike Ringering (Class of 1984), Dave Sever (Class of 1977), and Dr. Kerry Studnicki (Class of 1999).

Tickets for the dinner are available to the general public for $20 each. They may be purchased starting Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the EAWR High School Main Office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on student attendance days.

This year’s ceremony will differ from previous inductions by featuring informal interviews with each inductee. Additionally, the event venue has been moved to Memorial Gym.

