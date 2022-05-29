BLOOMINGTON, IND. - East Alton-Wood River High School track and field standout Jayden Ulrich has qualified for Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.

Jayden's high school coach Russ Colona said Jayden qualified earlier this week to throw the shot put in sixth place. She qualified in the discus in what Colona said "Jayden fashion" Saturday going down to her last throw to make the trip.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She fouled on her first two throws and needing to throw a 172’ plus to break into the top 12 she threw 173’ on what could have been her last discus throw of the season," he said. "The Indiana freshman completed her first regular season with a school record in the discus and qualified to compete in two NCAA National Championship events."

The NCAA finals start on June 8 through June 11 at the track capital of the USA, Eugene Oregon, Colona said.

"It will be a fantastic experience for a super young athlete," Coach Colona said.

More like this: