DECATUR - The Millikin wrestling team picked up two 52-0 shutout victories over Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and Carthage College in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) duals action on November 3 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Against MSOE, Tommy Russell (Brookfield, St. Cloud University) at 125, DJ Millet (Granite City, H.S.) at 133, and Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College) at 149 scored technical fall wins to get things rolling for the Big Blue. Millikin then posted three straight falls with Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.), Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) and Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) all scoring six team points for the Big Blue. Micah Downs (Wapella, Tolono Unity H.S.) won 12-3 at 184 (major decision) and Niles Ager (Rock Falls, H.S.) won 8-3 at 197 pounds. Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.) rounded out the Millikin scoring with a win by fall at 285.

Article continues after sponsor message

Russell and Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.) opened the Carthage dual with technical fall victories. Millet scored a 12-4 major decision at 141 and Carson posted a 22-4 technical fall win at 149. McCusker scored his second win by fall at 157. Birt won scored a 22-4 technical fall win at 165. Glaster and Downs posted win by fall at 174 and 184 before Ager won a major decision 12-0 at 197 pounds. Reyes scored a fall 1:41 into the 285 pound match to close out the scoring.

The defending two-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Champions Millikin wrestling team opened the season in dominating fashion defeating Elmhurst University 44-6 on November 1 home

Millikin wasted no time taking control with Russell scoring a pin at 125 pounds at the 1:23 mark of the match over Jake Mora. Blasioli won at 133 pounds with a 14-5 major decision over Justin Hames. After an Elmhurst win, Millikin then posted three straight wins by pin with Carson pinning Andre Neal at 2:45 at 149, McCusker pinning Jeff Nugent at 4:12 and defending national champion Birt pinning Ronnie Massari in 51 seconds at 165. Glaster scored a 14-6 major decision win over Joe Caringella at 174 pounds and Downs pinned Scott Anderson in 45 seconds at 184. Ager made his Big Blue debut with a victory by fall at 2:56 over Norbert Crecan. Millikin’s final victory was at 285 pounds with Reyes defeating Robert Pena 10-3.

More like this: