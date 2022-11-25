DECATUR - The Millikin wrestling team competed at the Coe College Invite on November 19 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Big Blue won two weight classes and had finish wrestlers finish in the top three in their weight class. No team scores were recorded.

Senior Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Joliet JC) went 3-0 at 141 pounds winning the Championships match by decision 3-2 over Jackson Wenberg of Graceland University. Freshman Nathan Callaway (Aurora, Marmion Academy) was the winner at 157. Callaway was 4-0 on the day with wins by fall, major decision and two by decision. He won the Championships match 3-0 over Brody Hawtrey of the University of Dubuque.

Zac Blasioli (East Alton, Wood River H.S.) and DJ Millet (Granite City, H.S.) each finished in second place. Blasioli went 3-1 at 125 pounds. He lost in the finals 9-7 to Cruz Aguliar. Millet posted two wins by decision at 133 before losing in the Championship match 7-2 to Jospeh Lupton of Graceland.

