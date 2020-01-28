Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - The Hillsboro girls' basketball team had to fight hard Tuesday night despite the scoreboard to beat East Alton Wood River Oilers by a score of 50-38.

East Alton-Wood River was led by Aubrey Robinson and Hannah Allen both with 9 points.

Hillsboro led the Oilers 15-11 after the first quarter. Hillsboro pushed the lead to 30-20 at halftime. In the third quarter, Oilers tried to get back in the game but Hillsboro held the lead to 42-31. In the fourth quarter, Hillsboro outscored the Oilers 8-7.

Hillsboro was led by Nikya Harston with 15 points Claire Tester with 12 points.

The Oilers dropped to 16-9 overall and 4-2 in league play. The Lady Oilers will play Wesclin on Saturday at home at noon.

