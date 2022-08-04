EAST ALTON - Tyler Lafferty, an East Alton Wood River High School graduate, has been working with the Parks and Recreation Department in O'Fallon, Illinois, ever since graduating college.

He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Master's Degree in Public Administration at the end of 2019.

So, having quite the trek to get to work over in O'Fallon, he's happy to have the opportunity to work much closer to home.

Starting on August 15, he will be the Superintendent of the East Alton Parks and Recreation Department. The news was announced at the village board meeting on Tuesday, August 2.

“I’m going from a 45-minute drive to not even a two-minute drive from my house," Lafferty said.

Tyler mainly will be working at the community center and helping out with other youth sports in the area. He mentioned he's a fan of soccer and still plays in a men's league out at O'Fallon Sports Park, where he spent much of his time at his previous job.

Growing up in East Alton though, he mentioned that he's always been involved with the Parks and Recreation Department.

“East Alton is where I grew up. I started umpiring as a 15-year-old and have done every part-time job you can imagine," he said.

It's great to work in your hometown and have a short commute to work, and Lafferty couldn't be more excited about the new job.

