WOOD RIVER - Friday night was the first day of the two day East Alton Wood River 1A Regional wrestling tournament.

In the 106 weight class Wood River’s Aaron Niemeyer advanced to the winners bracket by pinning Keegan Murray of Hillsboro.

In the 113 weight class Joe Bowers from Metro East Lutheran pinned Ben Huber of Hillsboro and will advance to the winners side of the bracket.

In the 120 weight class Justis Theis of Roxana pinned Metro East Jake Fiudo.

Mathew Olbert of Roxana pinned Curtis Segrest of Hillsboro in the 126 weight class

In the 132 weight class there were two area wrestlers advancing to the winners side of the bracket Paxton Osmoe from Roxana and Jullian Marshall from East Alton Wood River.

Noah Mason from EAWR and Cody Cherry of Roxana advanced in the 138 weight class.

In the 145 weight class Nick Mason pinned Myles Bridges from Roxana to advance.

The 152 weight class also advanced two local wrestlers Corbin White from Roxana and DaeShawn Warren from EAWR.

Josiah Oliver from Roxana and Josh Franklin from EAWR advanced to the winners side in the 160 weight class.

Chad Gray from Metro East pinned Kenney Zinnen in the 170 weight class.

Thad Wells from Metro East and Josh Restivo from EAWR both advanced in the 195 class.

Roxana’s Chase Allen and EAWR Dalton McCart advanced in the 220 weight class.

Justin Laws from Roxana pinned Hillsboro Zain Kenney in the 285 weight class.

