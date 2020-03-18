WOOD RIVER - Governor Pritzker's decision to close schools throughout the entire state of Illinois from Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30 has East Alton-Wood River pushing strongly the E-Learning program.

The EA-WR E-Learning Program will consist of all of the EAWR students taking their Chromebooks home, so that the teachers can send them assignments and other work during this layoff period.

"Our aim is to continue students' education the best we can without the students being here with their teachers. Students should be receiving assignments from their teachers for every class for each day that the virus closure is in effect," Superintendent Dr. John Pearson said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Students may be turning in work electronically through Google for Education or some other platform or if the student does not have adequate Internet access at home, they may submit their work on paper, by bringing to a designated area at the school," he added. "We hope that, since every student has a Chromebook, they will submit their work electronically.

"Also, if a student does not have Internet access at home, they can take advantage of our Wi-Fi access to the Internet outside the school on Whitelaw, by the bus circle, or Memorial Stadium. Assuming the weather is nice, students could do some of their work in those places if they do not have Internet access at home. If we have rain or cold weather during some of these days, we will make the Library available on a limited schedule TBA for students who wish to login in our Library computer lab. Students may access the Wi-Fi network as they are used to every day.

The work that students will be expected to do is credit work for grades and is required. As we noted above, we wish - like most of the other Districts in the state - to use this time of separation productively.

Please note that Charter is offering a free Internet access during this emergency to those who aren't already customers.

“We trust that we can pull together as a school community during this health emergency and give our students the education they so richly deserve,” Pearson said.

More like this: