EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Virginia Avenue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The East Alton Fire Department called for mutual aid in the blaze. The Wood River and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived fire was showing through the side of the residence.

More information to come...

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Responds to Sunday Afternoon House Fire
Oct 5, 2025
Belleville's East Side Firefighter Pursues Recovery Through Robotic Technology
5 days ago
Young Racers Express Excitement at East Alton Soapbox Derby
Sep 8, 2025
100 Years Ago: Madison County Fire Losses Fuel Concerns During Fire Prevention Week
4 days ago
Belleville Man Admits To Starting Fire At Lebanon Gas Station
Sep 15, 2025

 